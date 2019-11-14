If you think Mulund doesn't have great stuff, you're mistaken. Before exploring its gullies, we took shade inside a swanky mall and explored it because the shopaholic in us can't keep calm at all. At the R Mall, you'll find some really cool brands for getting those traditional, or contemporary outfits. So ladies, walk into the mall with a loaded wallet (or get the cards swiping) and shop to your heart's content!
Jockey To AND: Women's Brands We Love
Cotton Culture
Cotton Culture will never disappoint you, especially during summers. Go for their slim-fit cotton kurtas in lighter tones and shades. They also sell dupattas, cotton palazzos in black, white, and off white, and cotton dresses that won't cost a bomb at all.
Shell Out: INR 1,500 onward
Kalpana
This one's a homegrown brand for comfy cotton and designer kurtis, and the range is quite affordable, in comparison to the other brands in this mall. At Kalpana, you will find a lot of pastel shades, and the quality here is really good. So you've gotta shop in bulk from here. We just did.
Shell Out: INR 500 onward
Pantaloons
Have you checked out the new winter collection here? It is the bomb! I(Okay we know our city doesn't need us to wear proper winter outfits but plan that trip to the Himalayas, guys) Tops and tunics with quirky quotes and graphics, cutesy shorts, cotton kurtas, chic dresses, overalls, and what not. We can spend hours browsing through each section and still not get bored.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 upwards.
Go Colors
Get your legging game going, and invest on a few from the colorful lot that Go Colors has. The fabric is super soft, and dependable. And most importantly, it won't tear apart while stretching. They also manufacture jeggings, in case you don't really like a legging or jeans.
Shell Out: INR 499 onward
Lifestyle
From designer kurtis, to churidaars, dupattas, jackets, culottes, palazzos, salwar suits and patiyalas, and what not. You name it and you'll get it at Lifestyle. We've been frequenting it for most of our festive needs. And we can never get enough of this brand. Really.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 onward
AND
They've come up with a range of activewear that helps shape your body. And we love the pastels, blues, and greys in the collection. AND also specializes in gold plated and tassel earrings that you can team up with a chic jumpsuit from their latest collection.
Shell Out: INR 1,500 onward
Global Desi
We heart the earrings at global desi (though this isn't why it is predominantly known for.) This brand, hands down, is our favorite when it comes to giving our regular Indian wardrobe an eclectic mix. We love the maxi dresses, the dhoti sarees, the Indian jumpsuits, and the flare palazzos here.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 upwards.
Reliance Trends Women
Well, this one's been our favourite for budget-friendly Indian and Indo-western picks. Bold prints, bright colours and pure cotton fabrics make us want to pick up something from this store every time we visit it. Get some trendy kurti, maxis or long skirts from this outlet and solve all your wardrobe woes.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 onward
Jockey Woman
Not only does Jockey have solid quality, their prices are super reasonable, too. But you already know that! Anyway, head here to shop for the (bare) necessities, workout clothes and jammies.
Shell Out: INR 399 onwards
