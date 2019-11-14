Jockey To AND: Women's Brands We Love

If you think Mulund doesn't have great stuff, you're mistaken. Before exploring its gullies, we took shade inside a swanky mall and explored it because the shopaholic in us can't keep calm at all. At the R Mall, you'll find some really cool brands for getting those traditional, or contemporary outfits. So ladies, walk into the mall with a loaded wallet (or get the cards swiping) and shop to your heart's content!