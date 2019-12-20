Tune Into This: The Iconic Radio Bar Has Opened Up In Chembur!

After giving the glo-up to their iconic AF radio-era-inspired Khar branch, Radio Bar has opened up in the central suburbs - in Chembur! While the Khar branch will always remain a favourite when it comes to groovy music, great interiors and brilliant food, we're pretty pumped about visiting the all-new Chembur branch!

We're told it's bigger and better (AKA more space to bust a move!) and the menu seems to follow a similar theme! The bar menu and food menu has expanded, and it's gonna have cocktails and dishes that are exclusive to the Chembur outlet. We're excited to try the (witilly named) Billie Gin, Kokum Together and the Tequiera Tequiera (sing that in tune!) These are guaranteed to have you bopping in no time, and when you're done, there's gonna be a ton of options to choose from, across cuisines.

The Spicy Edamame, The Shikaari Gosht Kalimiri and the Grilled Mediterranean Lamb Burger sound like perfect post-party eats after a night of dancing. Ya'll excited, yet?