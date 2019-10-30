The Fatty Bao: Make your mood right with the unexpected rains in October with naturally coloured Beetroot dim sums and Rainbow sushi. Do not miss out on their drink Sakura sakura and the most amazing chilly oil sauce. People with a huge appetite are at an advantage as their desserts are super amazing, especially their Japanese cherry cheesecake and Cocoa caramel. Hands down the best place for Asian cuisine
Colourful Sushis & Yum Japanese Cherry Cheesecake, Fatty Bao Is Worth Every Penny!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DN Nagar
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
