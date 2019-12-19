Beautiful Weather & Cricket Screening: Unlimited Tapas At Escobar

Unlimited Tapas at 725++, with the perfect weather and cricket match screening. What more do you need? Found the perfect place to chill, party and cheer for team India. Escobar has a rooftop section which has a wide screen for cricket also serves some good cocktails and tapas. 10 Vegetarian and 10 Non Vegetarian options. Loved the Paneer. It melted in the mouth soft and so flavourful. Really delicious. The Manchurian Balls were good. The sushi and sliders were delicious. Loved the kung pao potatoes and the butter garlic potatoes too. The chilli cheese bread and the Cigars were good too. I loved my Virgin Mary. Definitely, a place to be with a large group.