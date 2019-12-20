Partying In Chembur? Call Raj Bar If It's 3AM And The Booze Is Running Low

For the uninitiated folks from Chembur who’ve possibly been living under a rock {or so we’re guessing}, Raj Bar is your typical watering hole for people looking for late-night alcohol. Go there in groups and keep your expectations at bay – it’s not about the ambience but the convenience.

Since it’s a tiny place, you’ll often find people standing outside gorging on the food, sometimes as late as midnight. Now for the secrecy people, we’re letting it out but it’s between you and us. Though the restaurant is open until 1am, one can always go pick up food post that {on the low down of course}. They home-deliver up until late as well, but the regulars insist it’s where people gather to pick up food and alcohol sometimes as late as 3am.