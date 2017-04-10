The sheer variety and innovation they have to offer. From mango dal dhokli, mango muthiya, mango ghugra, the staff at Rajdhani have outdone themselves.
Love Mangoes? Then Head To This Restaurant In Andheri East Now
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Make sure you go to Rajdhani Restaurant in Andheri East, Mumbai on an empty stomach, or you won't be able to totally enjoy the deliciousness that have to offer!
Anything Else?
It's a great place for spending quality family time over good food. The people there are very attentive to their guests, if they see that you have finished a roti, they'll be ready with another one, this is the kind of service you'll be getting.
