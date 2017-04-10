Love Mangoes? Then Head To This Restaurant In Andheri East Now

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Rajdhani Restaurant

Andheri East, Mumbai
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhaurao Patil Chawl, Opp. Rajat Company, Near Andheri Station, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The sheer variety and innovation they have to offer. From mango dal dhokli, mango muthiya, mango ghugra, the staff at Rajdhani have outdone themselves.

What's My Pro Tip?

Make sure you go to Rajdhani Restaurant in Andheri East, Mumbai on an empty stomach, or you won't be able to totally enjoy the deliciousness that have to offer!

Anything Else?

It's a great place for spending quality family time over good food. The people there are very attentive to their guests, if they see that you have finished a roti, they'll be ready with another one, this is the kind of service you'll be getting.

Fast Food Restaurants

Rajdhani Restaurant

Andheri East, Mumbai
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhaurao Patil Chawl, Opp. Rajat Company, Near Andheri Station, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default