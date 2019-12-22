Rajmachi Camping

Attractions





Udaysagar Lake constructed in 1712.BonfireLocal village foodTemple of Mahadev by the side of Udaysagar Lake.Temple of Bahiroba on the plateau near Shrivardhan and Manaranjan.Shrivardhan Fort and Caves.Manaranjan Fort

Things to Carry

Trekking shoes: Participant wearing Sports Shoes / Running Shoes / Repaired shoes will be returned from Lonavala without refund, Trekking is specialist activity Trekking shoes are a must.A haversack / Backpack to put in all the things to be carried, so that one has one's hands-free while trekking.Please wear full sleeves t-shirts and long pants.Identity proof (must)Carry Sleeping Bag or Two Bed-sheets.Torch with new batteries - Compulsory per person.Some ready to eat food. Plum cakes, Biscuits etc. For Energy while you Trek. Glucon D / Energy bars.Water (at least 2 - 3 Liters), Sun Cap.Avoid wearing Gold and other ornaments.Medicine those if you require usually.Odomos gel or cream to avoid mosquitoes or insect.