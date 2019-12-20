Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar

A very famous restaurant on Mohammad Ali Road, Shalimar is known for its authentic Mughlai delicacies, what with their biryanis being highly talked about. In fact, when we went there, we were bowled over by their delicious raan biryani. That’s right. A huge serving of this raan biryani – which was perfectly prepared maintaining a great balance of flavours – was enough to get us gushing about this restaurant.

Firstly, we had heard a lot about the raan biryani here, so we were obviously curious to know what it tastes like. And God, was it heavenly or what? Raan is essentially the leg of the goat, which is slow cooked with rice and plenty of masalas, which together form this very mean dish {the meat literally melts in your mouth}. Priced at INR 1,500, this is a dish that’s ideal for a group of four to five eaters, all of whom must have a good appetite {the quantity is a lot}. Thankfully, Shalimar also home delivers {but you need to pre-order it}, but only up to Mahim.