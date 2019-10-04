20 Types Of Sangria, European Delicacies & More: Say Cheers To This New Fine Dine

Nestled in the our new party destination – The Orb – in Andheri, is this amazing fine-dine will surely transform you straight to the good old times in Europe. Rustic and royal interiors, authentic American and European delicacies, and lots of Sangrias – Mumbai peeps, welcome to Rassasy By Barcelos. Heavily inspired by the retro times in Europe, you’ll find a lot of wooden interiors, European styled leather seating and neon sign boards. What we loved about this fine dine is the spacious area it offers. Let’s accept it, all of us have been to places with really tiny tables with literally no place to even accommodate all the dishes. So, this one, equipped with huge wooden tables was surely a breather and apt for those who have an OCD with comfortable dining. Now hopping into what we feasted on. While we waited patiently for our sangrias, we munched on their lip-smacking and cheesy appetizers. So, if you like us, love appetizers even more than the main course, def hit up this place. The staff recommended us to go ahead with Macaroni cheeseballs, veg balls in spicy tomato sauce, and crunchy cheese poppers. And we LOVED all three. Right amount of cheese, flavourful ingredients and simply lip-smacking. And just in time came the sangrias. With a bar menu featuring approximately 20 signature sangrias, there was no way we were heading out without trying these. We sipped on the peach sangria with white wine, grapes and lemon. And Orange and Christmas spices sangria with red wine and a hint of dark rum. So, if you’re someone who enjoys sipping wine and conversations, you must check this place out. Next, comes the main course. Looking for something smoky and spicy, we gave the spicy cottage cheese sizzlers a try. And we don’t regret this decision. It was light, smoky and flavorful at the same time. And next we tried was a Farm Fresh pizza loaded with veggies, cheese and fresh pesto. We ended our wonderful experience here with a banoffee pudding served with whipped cream and caramel syrup. All in all, this place is ideal for a date night, to chill with your gang or colleagues over a few drinks post work.