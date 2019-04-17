Dine By The Deck And Soak In The Sun Uninterrupted!

As a kid, my weekends were by the Juhu Beach and growing up, the crowd & the commotion became bothersome (I obviously also found better places to go to). While dining by this beach once again, I felt like a kid in the candy store🤭 Juhu Hotel’s magnificent-rustic-blueish hallway is impressive. At Razzberry Rhinoceros, you can choose to sit by the deck or indoors by the pool table. However, dining by the deck is our recommendation, reach by 5ish (punctuality pays) & soak in the sunset- uninterrupted view of the sun meeting the sea is blissful🌅For my photo-crazy friends, brace yourselves for those amazing sun-kissed clicks! The staff/service is poor (immense improvement potential), the food is good & again the sea view is impeccable🏖 In frame: paneer satay (I personally am not fond of peanuts & hence wasn’t happy with this flavour), Caesar salad & spaghetti arrabbiata were ❤ the pizza (cheese, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños & olives) wasn’t crispy so we got it reheated but it tasted great. Kill the heat with the bubbles you like! Cost for 2 INR 2,000