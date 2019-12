One of the first ones in the city to start the dating and match-making website, Footloose No more organises really fun meet-ups regularly for singles.

They have a really simple policy: every individual is taken seriously, and dealt with according to their likes and preferences. Their signing process is extensive as well so they can get a sense of what exactly you’re looking for. They organise a lot of single mixers across the city, in cool and fun places, and it’s for anyone who’s looking to go beyond their restrictive social circle. And who knows, you may end up meeting your life partner too!

Subscription: They offer 2 types of subscription plans - Free and Premium Options. You can choose from 1, 3, 6 and 12-month options from INR 1750.