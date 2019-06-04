Check Out These Shops For Readymade Blouses To Ace That Wedding Look

One of the oldest shops for blouses near Dadar Station, they really do have a varied collection. You will see ladies hounding that shop, quite literally. The prices here are cheaper in comparison to the rest in the list, and if you want more dressy blouses for a special occasion, they’ll set you back between INR 5,000 to INR 6,000.

Shell Out: INR 225 onward (the price depends on the size you buy).

