Check Out These Shops For Readymade Blouses To Ace That Wedding Look

We often find ourselves in a fix when it comes to blouses. The long process of choosing the cloth, explaining it to the tailor and picking it up eats up a considerable amount of our time & ready-made blouses can be unicorns to your saree! And that's exactly why we made you a list!

Vamas, Vashi

Vamas is a wonderful store that has everything from plain blouses to stretchable and even crop tops. They don't just stock up on traditional patterns, but there are contemporary designs with intricate mirror work on them too. You can either order from them online  or visit their stores in Chembur, Dombivali, Thane and Vashi.

Shell Out: INR 1,050 onward 

Vamas - The Designer Blouses

Karishma Center, Shop 6, Near Ambedkar Garden, 19th Road, Chembur East, Mumbai

Manish Market, Andheri (W)

The designs we found at Manish Market are a blessing. The colours are neutral and will match with majority of saris or lehengas. You can just walk into the different lanes of the market and spot tailor shops with beautiful ready-made blouses hung on hooks. 

Shell Out: INR 1,200 onward

Manish Market

Manish Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai

    Milap Matching Centre, Matunga (E)

    Milap Matching Centre is quite popular with the ladies in the central part of the city. They have your plain jane blouses and the fancy ones too. You can carry your saree with you and they will help you find the closest matching shade. 

    Shell Out: INR 900 onward

    Milap Matching Centre

    Narayan Bhuvan, 363-A, Bhandarkar Marg, Matunga East, Mumbai

    Maya Matching, Dadar

    One of the oldest shops for blouses near Dadar Station, they really do have a varied collection. You will see ladies hounding that shop, quite literally. The prices here are cheaper in comparison to the rest in the list, and if you want more dressy blouses for a special occasion, they’ll set you back between INR 5,000 to INR 6,000. 

    Shell Out: INR 225 onward (the price depends on the size you buy). 

    Maya Matching Centre

    Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

    Shrimati Matching Centre, Chembur

    Shrimati Matching Centre knows how to entice its audience by hanging some of their best blouses right at the entrance to invite you in. This one's quite a hotshot in Chembur.

    Shell Out: INR 800 onward 

    Shrimati Matching Centre

    Sitaram Niwas, Opp. Municipal Office, Chembur East, Mumbai

    Matching Centre, Tardeo

    Matching Centre in Tardeo has everything you need to put together a complete ethnic outfit. From dress materials to churidars and saree blouses, you'll find it all here. Their blouses come in a variety of styles from absolutely basic stretch ones to more dressy ones with rhinestone work and padding built in. 

    Shell Out: INR 300 onward

    Matching Centre

    Janata Nagar, Tardeo Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

    Lady Pink Blouse Boutique, Ghatkopar

    Lady Pink Blouse Boutique in Ghatkopar East is a store that specialises in designer blouses. These blouses come in an array of styles and cuts that you can use to really amp up your look and wear with your favourite saree. You can choose from silk, brocade, and a variety of other fabrics. Patterns range from classic to contemporary. 

    Shell Out: INR 4,000 onward (available till size 36)

    Lady Pink Blouse Boutique

    Chitrakut CHS, Shop 2, RB Mehta Marg, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

