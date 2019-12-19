Have you ever wondered how magical it would be if you could wear nature? Box Venus has thoughtfully crafted modern statement jewellery by hand pressing, sun drying flowers and incorporating them in glass pendants to last for eternity. These pretty pieces will make you pause, appreciate and feel unique. At Box Venus, every jewellery tells an amazing story. Each product is unique and one of its kind, wearing which will always make you feel special.
Get Your Hands On These Beautiful Hand Pressed Statement Jewellery
