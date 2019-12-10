Real And Fresh: Get Home An Actual Christmas Tree This Year From These Nurseries

We found Lila Nursery in Santacruz, and its been around for approximately 40 years. With the sole intention of making Mumbai greener and cleaner, they stock all sorts of plants that you can't possibly imagine. This year too, like always, they have stocked up on the beautiful and fresh Araucaria trees. The owner Gopal tells us that they are sourced from Bangalore every year.You'll get the trees in various sizes- 2ft, 4ft, 6ft and 8ft.

Shell Out: INR 350 (for 2 ft) onward

What's More: They also sell fruits and accessories like pots to make sure that their customers always have a wholesome experience while they shop.