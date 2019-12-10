With only about 15 days to go for Santa's favourite day, we are sure the preparations are in full swing. All of us love setting up a gorgeous tree and then decorate it up with ornaments, lights and some stockings too. When we say tree, we mean the real deal, not the fake trees that are widely available. We contacted three nurseries in Mumbai that stock real Christmas trees called Araucaria (its botanical name). Time to make merry because 'tis the season to!
Real And Fresh: Get Home An Actual Christmas Tree This Year From These Nurseries
Lila Nursery, Santacruz
We found Lila Nursery in Santacruz, and its been around for approximately 40 years. With the sole intention of making Mumbai greener and cleaner, they stock all sorts of plants that you can't possibly imagine. This year too, like always, they have stocked up on the beautiful and fresh Araucaria trees. The owner Gopal tells us that they are sourced from Bangalore every year.You'll get the trees in various sizes- 2ft, 4ft, 6ft and 8ft.
Shell Out: INR 350 (for 2 ft) onward
What's More: They also sell fruits and accessories like pots to make sure that their customers always have a wholesome experience while they shop.
Floraland Nursery, Bandra
Located at Pali Naka in Bandra, Floraland Nursery sells some really gorgeous Christmas trees for your home. Set up all the way back in 1989 by a certain Ashok Shah, this shop is filled with customers during peak season. They usually stock up their store with real Christmas trees during the first week of December. Make sure you visit early to avoid the rush, and to get the best tree for yourself.
Shell Out: INR 350 and upwards for a 2 ft tall Christmas tree.
What's More: They also sell a variety of other plants, flowers, and services like landscaping, providing a gardener, bamboo arrangement
New Meena Nursery, Santacruz
New Meena Nursery in Santacruz sources their trees from Talegaon in Pune. They are hot favourites to buy Christmas trees from, so if you're planning to buy one, head here as soon as possible. Yes, they do stock up on these trees throughout the year as well. However, you will have to buy the pot for your plant separately .
Shell Out: INR 350 for a 2.75 ft tall tree; INR 100 for the pot
What's More: They also keep a lot of pretty ceramic pots too, incase you want to do up your terrace.
Ankur Nurseries, Chembur
Going strong since 1978, Ankur Nurseries is based out of Chembur and delivers pan-Mumbai. From an array of services they offer up, they have a really good and fresh stock of plants, and flowers. Their Christmas trees are well-maintained and they'll give you tips and tricks to do the same once you bring them home too.
Shell Out: INR 150 onward for 2 ft.
What's More: Ankur offers gardening tools, seeds for keeping up the health of the plants and even tips on how to maintain a plant in the best way possible.
Vriksha Nursery, Vile Parle
This cutesy bright yellow and green bungalow near Alfa in Irla houses even a cuter nursery out of it. This nursery curates all sorts of plants, herbs, orchids and so much more. They've stocked up on fresh Christmas trees from now, and they come with the pot too. They've got the tree in just one size (3 ft) as of now.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 for 3 ft.
What's More: Not just restricted to plants,they also offer services like landscaping and garden maintenance. What’s so unique about this is that they possibly have the largest collection of cactus and succulents in Mumbai.
Passion Green, Prabhadevi and Navi Mumbai
Passion Green is an amazing plant studio that runs out of Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Founded by Alka Bajoria, Passion Green has an online store that will deliver plants across Mumbai and even in Navi Mumbai. They specialize in bigger sizes of the Christmas tree. So if you're throwing a grand Christmas party, or have a huge house, or if you're lucky enough to have a huge terrace, get home a tree from them.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward (the price really depends on how huge the bark is)
What's More: Though they do offer a lot of outdoor plants, they have a great collection of indoor plants, especially catering to the lifestyle of Mumbaikars.
Pro-Tip
These trees can be kept all-year round so please do not discard them once the season is over. They are easy to take care of, and we say you can have a Christmas vibe throughout the year!
