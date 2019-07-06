At Weekends, Try Some Unique Craft Beers At This Popular Place In Bandra

Gateway Taproom has a pretty simple yet elegant setup. Super chill laid back style ambience. Reminded me of Goa style of feel. One can order small pours of beers so you can select the best suited. Even full marks for presentation and quality. ingredients used are top notch. All dishes presented artistically. Drinks- Royal stout beer, Ginger Lemin Radler (beer cocktail). Starters- Homemade Khari, Stuffed mushroom, Flate bread. Main Course- Mushroom risotto- One of the best and highly recommended! Monk chicken rice. Dessert- Tres Leche, Financier. In all really cool place for culinary work and craft beers.