Measure Of A Man: Here's Where You Can Get Tailored Suits & Ethnic Wear

While exploring the neighborhood around National College in Bandra, we came across this bespoke men's clothing store. Over 40 years old, the store has been tailoring made-to-measure clothing for decades and has earned a name for itself over the years. The spacious store and studio is lined with shelves of fabrics and samples that interested customers can browse. The store specialises in upscale ethnic wear for special occasions, though they also tailor shirts, suits and trousers to measure. You'll find over 200-300 patterns that you can browse through here, or if you like you're also welcome to bring your own designs in for a consultation. Each customer is sure to get a customised experience here as you'll have to sit down and discuss your requirements and your budget as well as get your measurements taken. On the next visit you'll be called in for a trial, and if all is as you need, you'll get a delivery date for the finished outfit. Custom-fit blazers here will cost you upwards of INR 10,000. While prices for ethnic wear will vary depending on the amount of work, embroidery and time that has gone into its creation.