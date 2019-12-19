Redstone Organic Homestay is a Sustainable Living experience... Wrapped up in a beautifully rustic homestay in the hills!
Always Wanted to Experience Sustainable Living? This Organic Farmstay Will Do The Trick
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Redstone is an exercise in sustainable living - an uber simple, rustic homestay, this space promises to be eco/animal/people friendly! Replete with several cozy nooks, cuddly animals and colourful sitouts, Redstone is made for you if you're looking to do a test run on the whole sustainable living thing. It's a no-plastic environment, so be prudent about waste creation while you're here. This is THE place for a #digitaldetox, and if you find caring for animals and gardening super calming. The cherry on top? The well-stocked library. Choose any of the nooks to get lost in a book, while you pet one of the several furry friends on the property. We hear there's a hen, and her little brood of chicks, too!
Need more bonuses? Here you go - they've got that elusive indoor fireplace that you've been dreaming of... And hammocks for when you'd like to unwind - book or no book in hand.
Perched in Panchgani, this spot is cool all year round, and we're wondering why you haven't already booked it!
Pro-Tip
Redstone is completely eco-friendly, so you've got to keep the plastic waste out of here. If you do create plastic waste, you've got to carry it back to the city with you.
Comments (0)