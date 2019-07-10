Reinvented Brunch With Long And Short!

Reinvented Brunch With Long & Short: Intercontinental Marine drive has just introduced a reinvented brunch experience. A fancy feast where you are spoiled with delicious choices! A unique buffet starting with a variety of appetizers followed by mains and desserts that are a treat for your eye and stomach. The unique thing about this brunch is that the menu has a few new dishes every Sunday! So you are up for a treat every SUNDAY! Make enough space in your tummy for something so yummy! When: Sundays, 12:30pm to 3:30pm Where: Long & Short Gastrobar at Intercontinental Marine Drive.