Rejoice Yourselves In Authentic & Comforting Pan Asian Food At Nasi & Mee

After successfully catering the diners in Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore. Nasi & Mee has recently opened their new outlet in Mumbai at Orb Mall which is located just beside the International Airport T2. Nasi and Mee specialize in authentic and comforting Malaysian and Singapore street-style food. Nasi and Mee have earned glowing recognition from Condenast Traveller, World on A Plate, EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Times of India and many more. The name Nasi and Mee translates to ‘rice and noodles’ in Bahasa, with ‘mee’ coming from the Cantonese word for noodles - mien. Having evolved over the years through a variety of cultural influences– Chinese, Malay, Indian and Persian–South East Asian food is known to be a delicious melting pot of fusion cuisine. The inspired menu spans the spectrum from tried-and-tested classics to the adventurous from the street & AMP; hawker stalls of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. The menu is crafted in Singapore and proudly made in India. The USP of Nasi and Mee Mumbai is to boast of an extensive seafood section right from Mud Crabs that will be brought to your table for selection to Pomfret, making the best use of the city's abundant availability & supply of fresh seafood. The Diners can indulge themselves in comforting and lip-smacking from the famed Singapore Chilli Mud Crabs to a Crab and Noodle soup, Nasi and Mee prove a perfect amalgamation of Singaporean high-quality standards when it comes to producing and Mumbai's vast flavour palette. The outlet was designed by Genius Loci from Singapore. The interior & decor at Nasi & Mee was to bring in the elements of old Singapore with the Chinese/Indian/Malay and Peranakan influences whilst creating a casual dining space for people to connect over good food.