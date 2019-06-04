Kaitlyn's Beer Garden Are Back With A Pretty Amazing Menu

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden is one of the most popular pubs in Bandra but a few months back the place was shut down for renovation and now finally they have relaunched Kaitlyn's Beer Garden. So first things first, the name of this place can be tricky for some people as it suggests that it's a Beer Garden but in reality do not have high expectations on Ambiance in terms of finding an outdoor seating or a spacious Garden, it's basically a pub without a Garden which has some artificial tree set up in the indoor space and it looks quite cool with beautiful lights on it. Kaitlyn's is located on the 2nd floor right above Coffee Culture at Bandra West, Hill Road and it attracts a very trendy crowd, most people looking to have a drink after their normal routine work or just hang out with friends. It has a limited food menu and serves very selective good dishes ranging from cuisines like - Continental, Italian, Chinese, Modern Indian, Finger Food, Mediterranean, Seafood and of course Desserts. The vibe and ambience of this place was amazing, during lunchtime there was good natural light and a nice roadside view and in the night it was little too dark, as we didn't have enough lights on our table and the place got crowded. The interiors are done well and the seating was little unique and uncomfortable for me as the chair missed an armrest. As the night progressed the Music got louder and it was very lively, this place had some interesting wall arts and graffiti too. The bar area looked great, even for a non-alcoholic person like me. So yes I cannot give a review on the cocktails, drinks, beer and alcohol served here and you might have to find that for yourself, but what I can definitely share are my own personal experiences with Mocktails and food. Now coming to the delicious food this is what I tried. 1. Homemade lasagne Rs 499 5*/5 Layered with cream vegetables, mozzarella and parmesan topped with a classic rich herbed Italian tomato cream sauce. Oh wow I just loved this dish it was super creamy, the pasta sheets and veggies were perfectly cooked and tasted superb. The presentation was beautiful. Highly recommended. 2. Charmoula chicken with spiced pita crisps Rs 369 5*/5 The all-time favourite Algerian spiced mix served with a juicy chicken right out of the tandoori. Really liked the presentation of this dish and the taste was awesome. The chicken was marinated well. The dip, pita crisps and the salad served with the chicken was equally tasty. 3. Charcoal Chicken Tikka Rs 369 5*/5 Tandoor grilled chicken pieces marinated in house spices served with fresh mint chutney and salad. 4. Trio #Hummus Rs 329 5*/5 Plain, Pesto and Harissa Hummus with pita bread, again beautiful presentation very creamy texture and the taste was bang on. 5.Mongolian Noodles Rs 379 5*/5 This was super spicy noodles and normally I don't like way too much spicy food, but I kind of enjoyed the taste of these noodles as it was very delicious, all the stir-fried veggies were fresh and perfectly cooked. Mocktails - 6. Avocado delight Rs 350 5*/5 Omg, this was truly a delight buttery, creamy texture nice earthy smooth taste with a subtle sweetness. Loved it. 7. Lemon Mint & Orange Juice Mocktail 5*/5 since I am a non-alcoholic person the staff was very kind to send me a nice refreshing drink. This was really good with subtle tangy and fresh flavours of the orange, lime and mint. Loved the way it looked. 8. Fruit Punch Rs 250 5*/5 This was superb! My Experience Ambience:4*/5 Food: 5*/5 Overall value for money 5*/5 for me because the food taste was amazing and I really enjoyed my time here. 4*/5 for the misleading name but I hope they open up a new joint soon where they can actually set up the Garden experience.