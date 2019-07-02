Good Healthy South Indian Breakfast At This Popular Eatery In Matunga

Hotel Ram Ashraya: My favourite Breakfast place in Mumbai, hands down. I have been religiously visiting Ram Ashraya for years with my friends. Ram Ashraya is very close to my heart for their delicious South Indian food dishes. Trust me they open early morning around 5-5.30 am and there's always a queue outside. There's always a minimum of 15-20 minutes waiting time. But I can wait for an hour to have food at Ram Ashraya. I am in love with their Neer Dosa and flavoured Sheeras. I have tasted almost all their versions of Sheeras with Chocolate and Kesar being my favourite. People looking to have authentic and delicious South Indian Food should definitely visit Ram Ashraya once.