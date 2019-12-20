Rent A New Wardrobe From This Store Loved By Bollywood Stars

You can always spot a stylist or two looking for a particular jacket or shoes at this place. With the door inviting us with a ‘come in, we’re awesome’ sign, we were greeted by a cool picture of a chimpanzee.

The collection at this store is monstrous with clothes neatly arranged in hangers lined by shoes at the bottom. With tops starting at INR 700 for rent, we think it’s a little steep but not too bad for when you want to go for a black tie event. They also have shoes, belts, accessories and arty headgear perfect to wear to a costume party. The gowns and saris start at INR 3,000. They will alter the clothes according to you size before renting it out.

Not just the ladies, men can head here too. There’s blazers {INR 1,500}, shirts {INR 600}, shoes {INR 1,500}, sunglasses {INR 150} and watches {INR 1,590} to be rented for that fancy office dinner. The prices mentioned are for three days and in case you want to keep it for a longer period, an extra charge will be levied. There’s also a refundable deposit which depends on the item rented.