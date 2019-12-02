Make Your Weekend Chill At This Amazing Water Park!

I visited Sentosa Resort one weekend! It's purely fun here. First, I entered the place and it's big! Then I went to the water park area and it's fun! I enjoyed a lot of time in the water! The waves, the waterfall, water slides and much more! After the water fun, I was so hungry and I went to the restaurant for lunch! I had 2 mocktails one was fruit punch which was my favourite and I had 3 glasses of it and another was some khaskhas drink. Then I had chicken platter which had 6 types of chicken kebab and all the chicken pieces were tasty and soft. The chicken was properly cooked. I had one veg platter too. It has 3 types of paneer, mushrooms and potatoes. The paneer was too good and soft. As I love mushrooms so I had about 3 pieces and I wanted to try more it was really tasty. In desserts, I had one cream Brulee and I find it good. Gulab jamuns in rum is an amazing idea. I loved the ice cream they served, at last, it was heaven to mouth. PS: Chai is best!