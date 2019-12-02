This Restaurant Has A Resplendent Decor With Killer Food & Drinks!

The Colonial Palate: Located in bylanes of Fort this place is a hidden gem. When we went the ground floor was under renovation and we were seated on the first floor. The ambience is classy and the huge chandelier is very pretty. The service is top notch and very prompt. Now coming to the food we had, * Chicken Thupka: Clear soup with lots of veggies and 2 pieces of chicken momos. Quantity is good. We found the soup to be a bit salty. * Watermelon Gazpacho: Love chilled soups so ordered this one instead of regular mocktails. The colour was pretty red and was garnished with small cubes of cucumber. * Tabbouleh Quinoa salad: This was so refreshing. There was a base of quinoa which was topped with fruits with dressing. Both of these layers blended so well and created a beautiful dish. * Spiced Herbs cheese boraks: Cheese stuffed in wonton sheet was fried and served with sweet chilly sauce and green chutney. Tasted good. * Beetroot and Sweet potato chaat: Never thought that this dish would be so good. It was so good and presented well. The base was regular ragda and it had chunks of onions, bell peppers and fried sweet potatoes. Topped with thick chilled curd with the addition of 5 different chutneys. The beetroot was thinly sliced and fried to be added as chips. Surely a winner for me. * Charred burrata makhanwala: Tried this fusion for the first time. Burrata was served with makhanwala gravy and 4 pieces of garlic bread. Tasted good. * Afgan Jalebi: Huge n thick warm jalebi was decorated with silver vark n served with a side of saffron flavoured whipped cream topped with pistachios. Yummmmm Overall, a beautiful dining place with warm hospitality and yummmy food. Thoroughly enjoyed.