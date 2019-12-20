Time For Mezze: There's A New All-Veg, Mediterranean Restaurant In Borivali

Or Borivali. Same thing really.

As the name leaves little to be confused about, this is a newly opened Mediterranean Greek-themed lounge serving up delicious vegetarian dishes. Now hold on, before you tune out, it’s imperative that we tell you that the food here, although only vegetarian, is delicious and not limited to Mediterranean. There’s plenty of Italian, and North Indian options too.

Smaller bites include options as varied as hummus with pita bread, pav bhaji fondue, cheese sticks and tawa rolls made of roomali roti. Main dishes have more authenticity – with grilled polento, croquettes, quesadillas as appetizer options, and different dishes of pasta and risotto, au gratin and steak available. There’s a full North Indian menu present too if you simply want to go desi but sit in a cyan blue restaurant. Prices are decent from INR 200 for a starter, INR 295 for a medium pizza, and more.

What is really worth noting is the spaciousness of the place, and the way they’ve done up in the interiors .Blue bricked walls, white umbrellas hanging from the ceiling and simple ivory coloured furniture gives the semblance of being near a beach, at least, if not near the mediterranean waters.