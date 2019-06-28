This Restaurant In Bandra East Has A Crazy Theme! Check It Out

Cardboard! I was very curious to visit this place. And finally, I reached here. The restaurant is at BKC inspire. The near accessible station in Kurla. One can easily locate this place. The curiosity was as everything here is made up of cardboard. The menu, walls and even the table and chairs are made up of cardboard which is waterproof. I just loved this unique idea of it. Something really out of the box. Not all the look but also the staff and manager are too cool. I big shoutout for Nishant the one who host you. Just loved his dedication toward works. Talking about food the presentation as well as the taste is too good. Overall it would be a new crowd oriented place in BKC. I had: Drinks:- Hey Sunshine:- Its a mocktail consist of pineapple, carrot, oranger & ginger it. It's a refreshing one. Highly recommended! Psyched:- Its milkshake with Nutella, chocolate cake, cinnamon & condensed milk. Starters:- 4-Sho Hummus:- Its consist of 4 types of hummus and served with pita bread and some papads. Nanco Chicken Salad:- Its made up of two-way coconut with pineapple, green corn, cheese, pomegranates and mint. Highly recommended for fitness freak. Mains:- Smashing:- It's a beetroot butter chicken. The best thing is that the beetroot does make any flavour change in it and is served with naan. Dessert:- Good vibes:- Its a traditional almond cake with coffee meringue all alerts.