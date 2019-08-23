Chuggit: Here Are Mumbai Restaurants Which Let You BYOB

Aarey Garden restaurant is that dhaba-like restaurant in Goregaon which you would visit to idle time away with friends. The food mostly comprises the North Indian cuisine, and while it isn’t amazing, it is definitely decent. And, those rumours about Aarey Garden being haunted? Wave those away. It’s a safe enough place. For beer, you've got to pay INR 30, and for rum, its INR 25. In case you're getting any other drink apart from these, ask the manager of the restaurant about the money that you need to pay.