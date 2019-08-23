Feeling broke but need somewhere to hang out? These eateries let you bring your own booze (BYOB) inside their premises. You can enjoy their food, spend time there with your friends and not spend insane hiked up prices on alcohol too. Mischief managed!
Chuggit: Here Are Mumbai Restaurants Which Let You BYOB
Chinese Garden
Chinese Garden in Shivaji Park is where to go when you want to have a chill drinking scene outside your home without spending too much. A small restaurant with a bamboo ceiling, they let you take your own store-bought alcohol there. Best said before however, that the Indo-Chinese food here is nothing to speak highly of at all. Have their starters, at the maximum and chug away while the TV blares on.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Aarey Garden Restaurant
Aarey Garden restaurant is that dhaba-like restaurant in Goregaon which you would visit to idle time away with friends. The food mostly comprises the North Indian cuisine, and while it isn’t amazing, it is definitely decent. And, those rumours about Aarey Garden being haunted? Wave those away. It’s a safe enough place. For beer, you've got to pay INR 30, and for rum, its INR 25. In case you're getting any other drink apart from these, ask the manager of the restaurant about the money that you need to pay.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Global Fusion
We have always loved gorging on the massive buffet at Global Fusion, which comes with its own Baskin Robbins counter. But did you know that the restaurant even allows you to bring your own alcohol with you? That’s right. On all days (except dry days), you can make it a BYOB scene, but only with hard liquor (No beer, no wine) For the same, they will charge you INR 200 per person for domestic and even imported alcohol bottles.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Centre Point Borivali
Grab your bottles of beer and your gang of friends and head to Centre Point in Borivali, if you’re in the area. It is just like another dhaba on the road, but the difference is the food is actually pretty good. You could munch on their chicken tawa rice and butter chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
