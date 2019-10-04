Malad has a bunch of restaurants that cater to every kind of taste and budget, and in this article we talk about the must-visit restaurants in Malad that you need to eat at when in the neighbourhood. Bookmark this for future reference!
Dining In Malad? We've Got You Covered With This Guide
Curry Culture
Curry Culture is for those who wish to devour desi comfort food – butter chicken, chicken Hyderabadi, dal tadka, chicken tikka biryani, paneer tika masala and tandoori chicken are some of the best sellers at this casual dining restaurant, and an affordable price point makes Curry Culture popular with the younger crowd and office goers here.
Cost: INR 800 for two
The Food Studio
This is a casual dining restaurant and bar known for serving great cocktails, and is a top choice over weekends. If you’re looking to unwind with a few drinks and starters, we recommend heading down to the Food Studio. Their cocktails and pizzas come highly recommended.
Cost: INR 1700 for two
Joey’s Pizza
Joey’s Pizza has a loyal set of patrons who swear by the cheese-loaded pizzas. Baked to perfection, like a warm hug on a cold winter evening, these pizzas have a fan following not just in Malad but all over the city! Head over to relish meat and cheese loaded pizzas and pies on your next cheat meal date!
Cost: INR 800 for two
Persia Darbar
Great food, great service and an affordable menu makes Persia Darbar an instant hit. We love the freshness of the flavours and the variety in the menu. We highly recommend visiting to relish the tandoori chicken and chicken tikka biryani.
Cost: INR 1000 for two
Stacks and Racks
This burger place is great for a quick meal, or even a date with bae! We love the cozy ambiance, the service and the extensive menu that serves some great, mouth-watering, juicy burgers. Their chicken burger, pork ribs and steaks are quite a hit. If you're a steak lover, we don't think you should miss this one.
Cost: INR 1000 for two
Bottle Wottle
This lounge in Malad West is perfect to unwind on a weekend. They’ve got a full fledged bar, there’s live music, there’s great bar food and Chinese, Mexican as well as Continental fare to dine on.
Cost: INR 1700 for two
#LBBTip: this is a vegetarian restaurant
Butter Chicken Factory
This legendary restaurant is popular all over Mumbai, and a pit-stop to eat Mumbai’s best butter chicken comes highly recommended. Head to Inorbit Mall to enjoy butter chicken, biryani, kebabs, the works! We highly recommend ending this meal experience with their freshly made gulab jamuns.
Cost: INR 800 for two
Oye Teri The Kulcha Culture
Desi comfort food is never a bad idea! If a hot plate of chole kulche is your idea of relaxation and indulgence, you need to head to Oye Teri to enjoy a soul-satisfying North Indian meal. They also deliver home, but we recommend visiting the restaurant to truly enjoy the tastes and flavours of rich Punjabi food.
Cost: INR 500 for two
Sammy Sosa
Are you a fan of Mexican food? Then you must visit Sammy Sosa at Malad! Dive into plate of nachos, enchiladas, chimichangas and pair them up with delicious sangria. This meal experience is bound to be a memorable one.
Cost: INR 1800 for two
Peco Peco
Craving comfort food? It doesn’t get better than desi preparations of Chinese, no? Hakka noodles, chilli chicken, manchow soup, schezwan chicken, etc are top sellers at this restaurant, and have won many hearts in the neighbourhood. Affordable rates and great taste make this a hit with residents of Malad.
Cost: 700 INR for two
#LBBTip: this is a delivery only kitchen.
