Eat Green And Lean: Three Options For Healthy Lunches If You're Working In Powai

9 to 5 {or more} routine got you down with stress? It can only lead to an unhealthy lifestyle and the least we can do is eat healthy at out work desks, After all, butter chicken won’t contribute to your cardiovascular health. But a bowl of nutritious salad will. Here are some options in Powai to help you keep awake during an important meeting.
Greenz
Their herbed brown rice meals {INR 220 onward} are filling, delicious and raved about. They also have soya and wheat wraps starting at INR 100 which could be a great snacking option for those of you who get hungry every 2 hours. The meals are calorie-counted so you won’t have to open a fitness app.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Green Appetite
They have a set lunch and dinner meal at INR 35 which has millet rotis, obe da; and one veggie. If you’re going gluten-free and organic Green Appetite will fit your fitness bill. Think buckwheat idlis {INR 220} and non-dairy mayo {INR 330}.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Malini's Health Kitchen
A home kitchen, this is perfect for when you want to snack on South Indian grub. Run by a lady called Malini, she makes it in less oil and what you get is home-made goodness served in the form of idli, payasam and medu vada.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
