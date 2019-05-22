Delayed Flight? Where To Grab A Quick Bite Near The Domestic Airport

Love seafood? Head to Red Grill to instantly put your cravings to rest. If you want to jump in straight to the main course, opt for their Goan prawn curry with steamed rice. They also have a continental menu, though limited, but we hear some of their delicacies are fairly well-made, such as the grilled chicken or tenderloin. They also have a tenderloin stew, for those interested. Their expansive Indian and Chinese veg and non-veg menu will give you plenty of options to choose from. They also have a full bar service.

Price for two: INR 1,000