Drop By This Revamped Restaurant For Their Delicious Food!

I recently visited Drinkery 51 after their revamp. They changed a lot in their Restaurant whether the Ambience or the Food. We loved the new face of it. The Ambience is lovely and does justice to the name Drinkery 51. I liked the atmosphere and the vibes that the place has. Food is really nice I must say. We tried some pretty good options from the Menu and loved most of them. In the Beverages, we went for some Milk based Mocktails in the fruit and coffee flavour. We tried their Mango Blossom, Hazelnut Coffee Shake and the Banana flavoured shake. Loved all the 3 Mocktails. In appetizers, we tried their Dumplings, Peanut Butter Chicken Wings, Chicken Popcorn and Fish Amritsari. I loved those wings and the chicken popcorn so much, they were superb. The Fish starter could have been a little flavourful. The main course won me over. We tried both the Fish dishes i.e. Malvani Machi with Rice and Herbed Fish with Mashed Potato. Two crackling main course dishes especially the Herbed Fish. For desserts, we had the Classic Tiramisu and the NY baked Cheesecake. The Tiramisu was mindblowing but I was a little disappointed by the Cheesecake. It could have been better.