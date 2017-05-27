Music Jammin’ Mumbai is a group for all music lovers and/or musicians who are not able to catch up with their music due to their hectic lives!
Aspiring Musicians, This Group In Mumbai Is Perfect To Find A Gang To Jam With
Shortcut
Hello Music, My Old Friend
Remember those dreams that you had to shove aside as you had to come back to reality? The performances that stayed confined to the bathroom, as life knocked on the door or even the instruments that gathered dust, as you went about, brandishing a white collar ?
Well, time to wipe the dust off them, pick them up again and meet up with like-minded people all over Mumbai, in the Music Jammin’ Mumbai group, which provides a platform for all music lovers and musicians to perform, hear and support each other.
What We Love
Divided by professions, united by music. Comprising three thousand music lovers all around Mumbai, this group meets regularly in different venues and sing and improvise along pre-decided songs. The best part is that even if you’re not a musician, and just a lover of music, {and that includes the bathroom singer that we all are}, you’re welcome to join in, and sing to your heart’s content!
So, We’re Saying..
Founded by musician Ojas Joshi, Music Jammin’ Mumbai is indeed a really genius creation, open to all groups of people and having no age bar, and created to unite thousands under the magic of music. Come join, and unleash the inner musician in you!
