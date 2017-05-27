Aspiring Musicians, This Group In Mumbai Is Perfect To Find A Gang To Jam With

Remember those dreams that you had to shove aside as you had to come back to reality? The performances that stayed confined to the bathroom, as life knocked on the door or even the instruments that gathered dust, as you went about, brandishing a white collar ?

Well, time to wipe the dust off them, pick them up again and meet up with like-minded people all over Mumbai, in the Music Jammin’ Mumbai group, which provides a platform for all music lovers and musicians to perform, hear and support each other.