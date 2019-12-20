Every once in a while a jewellery collection comes along and steals our hearts — and this time Dhora’s taken the cake with this super cute, and surprisingly elegant, rhino collection.
These Pieces From Dhora's New Rhino Collection Are So Cute
What Makes It Awesome
As usual, Dhora has taken its inspiration from flora and fauna, and they’ve really done a great job with the rhinos. Our only complaint? The “collection” is limited to only a ring and a pendant. They’re handcrafted in Jaipur, using local techniques and craftsmanship, and are made in brass, which is then dipped in 2 micron gold, giving it a gold matte finish.
Pro-Tip
Love these almost-extinct animals? Grab yourself a piece of this.
