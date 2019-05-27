Delectable Food And Craft Beer Indulgences At Gateway Taproom

Breweries

Gateway Taproom

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Godrej BKC, Unit 3, Plot C-68, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Gateway Taproom has beautiful ambience and serves great bar Tapas to have with those amazing beers. It is one of the best places to try out some of Mumbai's Original Beers. Talking about the food, it was really good especially Basil Hummus with Toasties and Ricotta Pear Salad. Overall, this place is worth giving a shot.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

