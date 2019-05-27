Gateway Taproom has beautiful ambience and serves great bar Tapas to have with those amazing beers. It is one of the best places to try out some of Mumbai's Original Beers. Talking about the food, it was really good especially Basil Hummus with Toasties and Ricotta Pear Salad. Overall, this place is worth giving a shot.
Delectable Food And Craft Beer Indulgences At Gateway Taproom
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
