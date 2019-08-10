The millennial’s debate that enrages us all: when do you really know if the avocado is ripe or not? Though attaining the status as an ‘exotic fruit’, avocado can be purchased in places like Nature’s Basket and Food Hall. Luckily enough Mumbaikars, we’ve decided to round up our guide to best avocado dishes in town – so all you have to do is step out and enjoy the ripeness.
#LBBPicks: We Found The Best Avocado Dishes In Mumbai
Avocado And Smoked Salmon On Brioche, Woodside Inn
Love seafood? Try the avocado and smoked salmon on brioche. We love the combination of fresh avocado and smokey salmon with a hit of sweetness from the brioche. Start your day healthy and try out this dish, by eating just like a champion.
Price: INR 545 (plus taxes)
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Avocado Sunshine, Sequel Bistro & Bar
An indulgent breakfast item for the soul, there’s hass avocado, barrel-aged goat cheese, baby kale pesto, sunny side up, house-made sauerkraut, on their organic whole grain oat flour buckwheat toast. With a freshly brewed glass of their organic smoothie, we really enjoyed the avocado flavours.
Price: INR 475
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Avocado Crostini, Asilo at St. Regis
Crostini is a small bite bread, which is generally topped with a choice of fresh toppings. At Asilo, you’ll find avocado crostini and with cream cheese and chilli orange drizzle. Of course, being a five star restaurant, it’ll burn a hole, so go here post salary days.
Price: INR 400 (plus taxes)
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Corn Cakes Avocado Salsa, Quattro Ristorante
This all vegetarian Italian place is a delightful, for the vegetarians and non-vegetarians. And this is where we found the gem of avocado variation, grilled corn cakes topped with sour cream and spicy guacamole aka avocado sauce.
Price: INR 320
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Avocado Smoothie Bowl, The Pantry
We love a healthy breakfast! And the avocado smoothie bowl at the Pantry is a great way to kickstart your day with a healthy dose of nutrition. A staple on their all-day breakfast menu, this smoothie bowl is a tasty blend of jowar flakes, house-made granola, fresh banana, avocado and mint leaves - yum! We suggest you pair up with a glass of fresh-squeezed juice for max energy levels!
Price: INR 345
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Avo Toastie, Kale & Kaffe
Calling all you healthy eaters! Kale & Kaffe's menu is supercharged with vegan, light and keto options too. If you love avocado, we suggest you try their Avo Toastie, a delish combination of avocado mash, pumpkin seeds, salsa, bell peppers, jalapenos, with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro! It's drizzled with a vegan balsamic dressing that adds that zing we crave. Psst! We also hear the Avocado Hummus is yummy!
Price: 265
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Vert, Suzette
We love the crepes at Suzette, but they also have a great selection of sandwiches that are perfect for a light lunch or early dinner. Try the Vert sandwich, filled with avocado, feta, sundried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes, roquette lettuce, and olive oil.
Price: INR 660
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Avocado Carpaccio, TYGR
If you're looking for something a little different, we suggest trying the avocado carpaccio at TYGR. This is a cold appetizer that's made with thinly sliced avocados, dressed in an Asian-style dressing of lemon, ginger, and vinegar and Thai chili.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)