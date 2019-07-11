Date With A View Of Marine Drive? This Restaurant Is Perfect For Romantic Dinners

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Kebab Korner - InterContinental

Churchgate, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel InterContinental, 135, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A view of Marine Drive during the monsoons is a sight to behold for the romantic hearts and Kebab Korner provides one of the best seats for the view, along with some amazing North Indian food. You should definitely try the chef special 'Lehsuni Palak', 'KK Special Dal Makhani' and the 'Raan Biryani'.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

Also On Kebab Korner - InterContinental
Fine Dining

Kebab Korner - InterContinental

Churchgate, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel InterContinental, 135, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

image-map-default