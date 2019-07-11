A view of Marine Drive during the monsoons is a sight to behold for the romantic hearts and Kebab Korner provides one of the best seats for the view, along with some amazing North Indian food. You should definitely try the chef special 'Lehsuni Palak', 'KK Special Dal Makhani' and the 'Raan Biryani'.
Date With A View Of Marine Drive? This Restaurant Is Perfect For Romantic Dinners
Fine Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae
Also On Kebab Korner - InterContinental
Fine Dining
Comments (0)