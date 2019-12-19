Romantic Retreat For Two At This Cliff-side Villa With An Infinity Pool

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Paashaan Villa

Khopoli, Maharashtra
3.8

Thanenhave, Khopoli, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

We're always on the look out for new, and interesting weekend getaways. And imagine our excitement when we came across this luxurious villa nestled in a cliff in Khopoli. Want to know more about this one-of-a-kind retreat? Read on!

What Makes It Awesome

Paashaan is unique. There's no two ways about it. Nestled in a cliff, this modern villa blends contemporary aesthetics and architecture with its natural surroundings to amazing effect. 

The split-level villa features a lower level, ground floor, and a terrace. Step onto the terrace and you'll be greeted by stunning views of the surrounding Sahyadri Range in a 360-degree panorama that's as 'gram worthy as it can get. And nothing quite spells romance like cloud-covered hills, lush greenery and the monsoon rains rolling in. And that's what you'll get at this cozy retreat during the rainy season.

Not just that, but the two-person villa also features a heated infinity pool, where you can unwind and relax while appreciating that oh-so-gorgeous view. Plus an alfresco courtyard where you can star gaze on a clear night.

Everything about this place is geared for couples: there's a plus bedroom with a king-sized bed and more stunning views, spa bathrooms complete with a bathtub, and a cozy living space with a sound system to set the mood. You won't have to work much either, meals are included in the booking price too!

For a little extra pampering you can head opt for spa services from the Alchemy spa as well. This would be over and above the cost of the villa. 

Price: Price for two is INR 26,100 

What Could Be Better

Music is allowed up to 10 PM and they don't allow non-vegetarian food on the premises which could be restrictive for some guests. 

Pro-Tip

Remember to pack your swim suit so you can take a dip in that fab infinity pool! 

Homestays

Paashaan Villa

Khopoli, Maharashtra
3.8

Thanenhave, Khopoli, Maharashtra

image-map-default