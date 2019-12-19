Romantic Retreat For Two At This Cliff-side Villa With An Infinity Pool

Paashaan is unique. There's no two ways about it. Nestled in a cliff, this modern villa blends contemporary aesthetics and architecture with its natural surroundings to amazing effect.

The split-level villa features a lower level, ground floor, and a terrace. Step onto the terrace and you'll be greeted by stunning views of the surrounding Sahyadri Range in a 360-degree panorama that's as 'gram worthy as it can get. And nothing quite spells romance like cloud-covered hills, lush greenery and the monsoon rains rolling in. And that's what you'll get at this cozy retreat during the rainy season.

Not just that, but the two-person villa also features a heated infinity pool, where you can unwind and relax while appreciating that oh-so-gorgeous view. Plus an alfresco courtyard where you can star gaze on a clear night.

Everything about this place is geared for couples: there's a plus bedroom with a king-sized bed and more stunning views, spa bathrooms complete with a bathtub, and a cozy living space with a sound system to set the mood. You won't have to work much either, meals are included in the booking price too!

For a little extra pampering you can head opt for spa services from the Alchemy spa as well. This would be over and above the cost of the villa.

Price: Price for two is INR 26,100