Rooftop At A Pocket Friendly Price? Checkout Trumpet & Plan Your Romantic Date

The trumpet has been on my list for a long time in my rooftop collection. And finally getting invited here is always and excitement. The place is best to visit in the night as its charm of a rooftop is in night time. The decor is very traditional and simple. The seating arrangements are beautifully done. They have game streamings, DJ nights making the place more happening. I wouldn't suggest visiting in the summer season as the ventilation is less and there isn't much supply of air. The staff here is so courteous and amazing in their suggestion and they help you the best with their dishes. Must try would be: 1- Blonde- a cocktail with vodka, Kahlua, a chocolate mix which makes it a very enjoyable drink don't miss it out. 2- New Dawn- a whiskey-based drink that makes it more refreshing to have it and is more soothing. 3- Tandoori Lebanon chicken- This is their signature starters where the tandoori made chicken is served on sizzler plates with the chicken being super soft with the Lebanon sauce with a very creamy texture on the top loved it. 4- Baked Mushrooms - the most amazing dish I have ever had with beautifully baked cheese mushrooms on a red sauce dressing. 5- Chicken Spring Rolls- traditional spring roll with schezwan sauce which is an all-time favourite. 6- Malai Kofta- a dish with very rich gravy of cashew nut and badam with very soft paneer kofta balls making it a very delicious dish. Loved it. 7- Roomali roti- super soft roomali roti the lightest roti to ever enjoy with malai kofta 8- Gulab Jamun- I don't think the dish needs an explanation but very soft gulab jamuns. 9- Malai phirni - Its a bit different from the traditional phirni its more like a kheer which would be worth a try. Loved the place 5/5 ❤