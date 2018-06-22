High And Dry: Head To These Rooftop Bars To Safely Enjoy A Rainy Day

While Bandra is already bustling with a lot of happening places, the one that caught our attention is Vortex. It consists of a fusion bar, a club and a rooftop dining space (I mean, what more would we want!)

Vortex can be safely called the all-in-one space. This diner-cum-lounge bar aka Vortex The Fusion Bar is a favourite amongst liquor enthusiasts who can't go without pairing their meal with a nice cocktail. It is also home to the first-ever projection mapping in India. When the space converts into a club post dining hours, the projection mapping is played on a motorized roll down blinds which are synchronized on a 1000 sq. ft. glass frontage. Pretty cool, eh? For those who'd like to party while they are at it, there's Club Vortex. And if you don't fit well in either of the above and would prefer just a quiet dinner with your loved one, head to their rooftop dining space called Alfresco which also boasts of a hydroponic garden where various vegetables and herbs are organically grown for the in-house kitchen.

Vortex is suited for all your weekend moods, be it just dining, or dancing or clubbing in its truest sense.