We love the rains, we hate the rains. It’s a complex relationship, but we’ve found a way to deal with it – Mumbais’ best rooftop bars. We went out into the rainy wild and found the rooftop bars in Mumbai which offer us a sheltered vantage point to enjoy the rains and have a drink while we’re at it.
High And Dry: Head To These Rooftop Bars To Safely Enjoy A Rainy Day
Jamjar Diner
Jamjar is pretty popular amongst the ‘burbies for its colourful decor and innovative desserts (Mess In A Jar, Flower Pot Surprise). We’re planning on cuddling up with some coffee to watch it pour. Head here for a good meal, as well as if you’re planning to go shopping at one of the neighbouring markets.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mehman Nawazi
How about eating greens while surrounded by greens? An all-vegetarian menu, that’s exactly what you’ll get at this Powai restaurant. It’s situated on a carved hill and provides one with a bird’s eye view of the Powai Lake and Hiranandani Gardens. Though not revered for the food, this place seems to be a good escape from the chirpy (read loud) side of Mumbai.
- Price for two: ₹ 1450
Mangoes
A rooftop in Malad’s Orlem, head to Magoes if you’re looking for a hearty home-cooked authentic Goan mean. From Xacuti to thalis, they have it all. And once eaten here, you will definitely come back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
The House
Located near Rock Beach, this place is known to take you back to Goa with its prettily lit terraces that overlook the waves hitting the rocks. Friendly staff and prices that don’t hit your pocket in the face.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bonobo
We can only imagine what fun it will be to shake a leg, or enjoy LIVE music at a rooftop in a downpour. While all of these things together sound a tad unbelievable, Bonobo in Bandra has a rooftop for exactly this kind of an experience. Priced slightly steep, it’s still worth it to spend an evening here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Vortex
While Bandra is already bustling with a lot of happening places, the one that caught our attention is Vortex. It consists of a fusion bar, a club and a rooftop dining space (I mean, what more would we want!)
Vortex can be safely called the all-in-one space. This diner-cum-lounge bar aka Vortex The Fusion Bar is a favourite amongst liquor enthusiasts who can't go without pairing their meal with a nice cocktail. It is also home to the first-ever projection mapping in India. When the space converts into a club post dining hours, the projection mapping is played on a motorized roll down blinds which are synchronized on a 1000 sq. ft. glass frontage. Pretty cool, eh? For those who'd like to party while they are at it, there's Club Vortex. And if you don't fit well in either of the above and would prefer just a quiet dinner with your loved one, head to their rooftop dining space called Alfresco which also boasts of a hydroponic garden where various vegetables and herbs are organically grown for the in-house kitchen.
Vortex is suited for all your weekend moods, be it just dining, or dancing or clubbing in its truest sense.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Chenab
A peaceful and tranquil rooftop restaurant 'Chenab' in Vashi has great ambience. Food is top notch and delicious and the portions are generous, such that three adults can eat easily. They serve lip-smacking vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Their Tawa chicken is absolutely drool-worthy.
The music was soothing and there's a big screen too so you don't have to worry about missing out on an important match.
Friendly, polite staff and they believe in fast service. You need to book the table prior to your visit as it is very busy on the weekends.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Penthouzz
Penthouzz is a lovely rooftop between Borivali and Kandivali that serves great molecular cocktails, and just about everything any good pub can and should offer. We were surprised to find this rooftop pub, Penthouzz, at V Mall, given the fact that there’s a dearth of such fabulous places in the area.
Divided into three different sections – outdoor with interesting swing-like chairs, indoor non-AC with lounge chairs and a separate family seating. Overall, the pub has about 100 tables, and plays a mix of EDM, pop and Bollywood music, and they also have acoustic nights. When here, you must try their wood-fired pizzas, paneer akuri and the mezze platter. They have fusion food which is quite uncommon in the vicinity, so that’s a refreshing break.
If you’re at this pub and are a drinker, then don’t miss out on their delicious tiki cocktails, LIITs, and signature cocktails such as the Sambhaji mix or one of the herbal brews. For the non-drinkers, there are enough non-alcoholic options as well. They also serve sheesha at this joint. For people living around Borivali and Kandivali, Penthouzz is a great choice for a night of drinks and sheesha.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
G77
Andheri East has pulled up its socks when it comes to nightlife and it’s back in the limelight with G77, a rooftop lounge cum bar. The rooftop lounge that not only serves tasty grub and cocktails, but also beer on tap. Served from your table. When it comes to food, there’s an array of dishes like BBQ buffalo chicken wings, cheesy fries, crostinis, golden money bags and more. The menu also has desserts like lemon cheesecake and Carribean puff scones. We love the idea of sipping on beer while stargazing this winter.
The space has been kept minimal and reminds us of a gastropub in London. The warmly-lit eatery calls out to you with its cosy interiors and makes for a great place to hang at this winter.
Andheri East has a range of options to offer if you look around. There’s a travel-themed cafe, plenty of rooftops and now this – props to the Eastern side of the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Bombay Eatery
Bombay Eatery offers rooftop experience, live music, full bar options, soothing ambience, live sports screening & indoor-outdoor seating which is comfortable.
Their elaborated multi-cuisine dishes range from Italian, Continental, Thai, Burmese & Mediterranean. Been here yet?
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Bombay Adda
Bombay Adda has recently opened up its doors to the public and is garnering some rave reviews.
Spread across 2 floors over the Blackberry showroom on Linking Road, Bombay Adda is the latest addition to the army of rooftop sheesha lounges in the city. The decor is grungy but is balanced with pops of art and colour on the walls. There are different sections like a boxing ring (not an actual one), a French concept call ‘Love Lock’ and a time travel DJ console. They serve sheeshas too.
Serving North Indian, Chinese and other cuisines, you can gorge on dishes like sriracha paneer chili, hummusa (shot glass filled with hummus, topped with a samosa), Sri Lankan curry & rice, butter chicken, masala fish fingers and more. The menu has been kept limited to starters and bowls. If you’re looking to eat main course, head elsewhere.
The cocktails are certainly one of the best we’ve had in a while. You can sip on their signature cocktails like Tubelight, Lost Stories. Bitter Truth and more, all of them using freshly-squeezed juices and spices. The decor looks pleasing and the ambience, inviting. If you’re looking to party it up, consider this lovely new addition to the scene.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Rude Lounge
This rooftop bar at Powai’s Supreme Business Park is the watering hole to hang out at with your buddies if you’re looking to drink with a view. Quite popular in Hiranandani Gardens, Rude Lounge is a rooftop bar at Supreme Business Park, and seems like an ideal joint to let your hair down after a hard day’s work.
The menu looks like it could belong to any other drinking joint – a long list of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, some pizzas and pastas, another extensive list of Chinese dishes, and a small list of ‘mini meals’. Their appetisers are what you should mostly stick to, but just to keep your drinks company – this is a place you go to drink.
The alcohol menu offers all your typical whiskey, beer, rum, vodka and other options, and also has some good pitcher options. What’s cool about this place is that their list of cocktails is just as long. A shooter named Brain Hemorrhage is alongside Whiskey Sours – this night can go whichever direction you like, basically.
We also hear this lounge has good deals on alcohol, so if you’re planning a boozy evening and don’t want to go overboard with the moolah, maybe you can consider this as an option. Bollywood lovers can rejoice as the lounge does play hit movie mixes and even has a wall full of celebrity posters.
This huge property gets massive brownie points from us for its ambience – clean, nicely done up with good seating, neon lighting and walls full of frames and posters. Generally flooded with working professionals, here’s where those who work in the vicinity come to unwind. This is the perfect weather to be at a rooftop bar enjoying a tasty drink. So we’d suggest that the next time you find yourself in Powai, and want to grab a quick drink, give Rude Lounge a shot and let us know how you like it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Verbena
Verbena BrewPub & SkyGarden is a micro-brewery set to open to public tomorrow, and you can look forward to delicious brews and amazing food.
A 10,000 sq. ft micro-brewery, this roof-top bar showcases local produce in a new light as it actually creates its own farm in one section, brews its own beer using imported malts in one and ensures a meal under the star-lit sky throughout. Verbena offers Mediterranean, oriental and griddles specials on their menu. There are also various types of organic salads, quinoa bowls and healthy meals available here.
We tried their in-house brews and gorged on their healthy meals while looking at the beautiful city skyline at this rooftop bar.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Aer
AER is on the 34th floor of Four Seasons hotel, and has a gorgeous view of Mumbai. They play great lounge music that is loud enough to groove to but soft enough to be able to hold a conversation over without having to yell, ‘what?’ multiple times. If you're confused about what to wear, the dress code here is smart casuals, and men, we'd advise you to wear full pants and closed shoes. Ladies, keep it smart and keep it stylish.
With a view like the one AER's offers, you can sip on some drinks and watch the sunset. We chose to order for Nig, a gin-based drink, and Fix It All with vodka infused in it. There is also a very exotic cocktail that you must lay your hands on. Its called the Mumbai Kiss, and has white rum, maraschino, cardamom and pineapple in it. (You won't regret either of the three.) And now that you have your drinks sorted, let’s move on to the food. They have an excellent spread to eat from, such as Corn Fritters, Salt and Pepper Calamari Rings, Water Chestnut, Prawn Koliwada, Chilly Cheese Pepper Pizza and Mushroom Sliders. A meal here will cost you about INR 4,000 for two people.
If you choose to head to AER on a weekend, there's a Sunset Sundowner happening there every Sunday. Just dress up in whites and devour yourself in some groovy, jazzy music while you're at it.
Since this is a lounge and not strictly a club, there is no entry charge. It is getting a table on a busy Friday and Saturday night that’s requires a cosmic interplay of luck and more luck, so we recommend booking in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
The Marina Upper Deck
The Marina Upper Deck remains one of our favourite rooftop cafes with a wondrous view of the sea, especially when the rain comes pouring down. In the street of art deco buildings that line up Colaba after Gateway of India, is one of our all-time favourite buildings, the white-and-pink Sea Palace Hotel. This old building houses a lovely rooftop café, The Marina Upper Deck which gives a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and offers good food too.
For starters, get everything from the usual suspects – paneer tikka, galouti kebabs, tandoori chicken, calamari fish, garlic bread, bombay masala french fries and more. They’ve got continental as well as Asian food up for grabs as well.
Most people enjoy digging into a plate of pasta or grabbing a slice of pizza while taking in lungfuls of sea breeze. Sea salt on the house.With a striped umbrella crowning over each table, fairy lights in glass bottles and a view of boats dotting the sea, we think you should go back to Marina before the rains end.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Dome Intercontinental
Picture this: a glass of whiskey, cool breeze and a breathtaking view of the sea. Sounds too good to be true? At Dome at InterContinental, Marine Drive, this is reality.
Go to this gorgeous lounge for some amazing food and fantastic drinks. The view of the city is breathtaking and if you’re lucky and happen to be here during sunset, you will be awestruck. In fact, it feels like a surreal experience. While you can choose from an array of drinks and food, we suggest you call for a fish platter for sure.
Whether you’re a tourist or a city dweller, you must visit the Dome. An open-air restaurant, you should book the table with the view of Marine Drive much in advance. A good glass of wine and the perfect view will just add to the experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
