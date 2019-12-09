The best thing about the flying saucer is that the menu they've curated is extremely pocket-friendly. They have Beautiful lights for both indoor and outdoor seating. The staff is very good. Drinks and food are exceptional. Especially food, even though they're priced at ₹350 an average, the taste is phenomenal. Must try: Deathstar LIIT, White Sangria, Stuffed Mushroom Galouti, Four Cheese Spice Pizza, Creamy Pesto Penne, Chicken Tikka Roomali Roll.
Enjoy Rooftop Dinner With Your Special One At This Beautiful Restaurant In Andheri!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 3300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Azad Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
Also On The Flying Saucer
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 3300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Azad Nagar
Comments (0)