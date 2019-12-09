Enjoy Rooftop Dinner With Your Special One At This Beautiful Restaurant In Andheri!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

The Flying Saucer

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gopi Chamber, 2nd Floor, Plot B-10, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The best thing about the flying saucer is that the menu they've curated is extremely pocket-friendly. They have Beautiful lights for both indoor and outdoor seating. The staff is very good. Drinks and food are exceptional. Especially food, even though they're priced at ₹350 an average, the taste is phenomenal. Must try: Deathstar LIIT, White Sangria, Stuffed Mushroom Galouti, Four Cheese Spice Pizza, Creamy Pesto Penne, Chicken Tikka Roomali Roll.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

