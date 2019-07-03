This Rooftop Restobar Offers Awesome Food With Stunning Ambiance

Rike rooftop restobar is definitely a scene for those who like open-air atmosphere. Their food, drinks, and service are worth what you spend. My expectations for this place were definitely met. The rooftop vibe is great. The luxurious feel, cool music with live sports screening. Seating arrangements well executed. Centralized bar section and separate section at the end for private parties. Service was extremely prompt and food served within time. Rike punch: I quite enjoyed the slightly tart cocktail of vodka and rum. Dynamic and well balanced. Drunk Maghai Paan: The cocktails so unique presented in coconut. A blend of vodka, coconut water, chopped fruit, and citrus juice. Excellent taste! Cajun spiced prawns: Grilled prawns served beautifully on martini glass filled with mayo. Juicy prawns made in cajun spice. Lovely texture. The combination went really well as a starter. Classic veg burger: 2 Crisp aloo patties, lettuce, onion, and herbed mayo. The bun was huge n fresh. Served alongside delicious fries n ketchup. Good take on a simple but delicious burger. Red velvet cake: Classic dessert made with a double layer of red velvet cake separated by sweet cream. Enjoyable! If you are looking to score major date points this place is must visit!