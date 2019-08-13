Roots Of India Is A New Go-To Place For Amazing Buffets

Casual Dining

Roots Of India

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Times Square Building, Tower D, Ground Floor, 1 & 2, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

A new place inside time square which is worth checking out. Roots Of India offer authentic flavours and have a dine-in and buffet concept. Started with paneer and eggplant crispy. An amazing dish. Watermelon mojito and kiwi mojito did well for the non-alcoholic menu. Mains had to be the butter paneer with Singapore noodles and fried rice. It ended it with a nice dessert for all things including gulab jamun. Do check out, ASAP!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

