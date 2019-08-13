A new place inside time square which is worth checking out. Roots Of India offer authentic flavours and have a dine-in and buffet concept. Started with paneer and eggplant crispy. An amazing dish. Watermelon mojito and kiwi mojito did well for the non-alcoholic menu. Mains had to be the butter paneer with Singapore noodles and fried rice. It ended it with a nice dessert for all things including gulab jamun. Do check out, ASAP!!
Roots Of India Is A New Go-To Place For Amazing Buffets
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
Also On Roots Of India
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)