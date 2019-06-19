Royal Ambiance That Offers Scrumptious Food And Stellar Decor

Rocky Star Cocktail Bar is perfect for post-work drinks or to celebrate a special occasion. The ambiance definitely elevates the experience! All colours and furniture coded to make it royal and aesthetically pleasing. Space is segregated by lounge seats and sofas. So much variety and creativity in cocktails with unique numbers given to each of them. We ordered: No. 27: Blend of passion fruit, lime juice with Vodka. The pomegranate seeds flavour accented the vodka well. Strong yet balanced drink. Spicy Guava: I loved how smooth it came out! Fruity and light drink. Starters The Toulouse: Fresh and juicy grilled prawns with pesto sauce, basil and microgreen garnishes. Seafood lovers can go for this starter. The Adana: Chicken kababs accompanied with smoked naan bread & salsa verde. Hummus and mayo on the sides, which was different and nice to try The Dijon: Gooey cheese croquettes with nutmeg and parsley. Melting cheese amazingly tasty. The croquettes were fried but not felt greasy. Recommended! Main Course- The New York wafer pizza: Thin crust square pizza with toppings of chilly onion jam and mozzarella cheese.Taste wise bit sweet but overall tasty. Dessert The Peru Desserts are amazing n freshly made in-house. The Peru comprises chocolate mousse n gold plated chocolate bar. Perfectly layered with the ingredients. The choco shots and marshmallows gave added twist to a wonderful dessert.