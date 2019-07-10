This Restaurant With Royal Ambiance Serves Amazing Turkish Delights

"Bayroute" - a very well known place at Powai, located at Hiranandani Business Park. They have 4 outlets in Mumbai. Bayroute is known for middle east cuisines. Seems like you are sitting in a foreign restaurant. The Powai outlet has really lit Ambience. The finest range and amazing staff make this restaurant royal. They have both indoor and outdoor sittings. Indoor sitting is spacious with bright decor. Lanterns were too pretty. Staff was also supportive and guided us for our orders. The outlet is easily found on Google map and has a sitting capacity of around 120+ approx. Coming to food, we had : Affogato - Vanilla ice cream served with espresso. The flavors were really good and the strong flavors were really refreshing. Must try in this season.. Reyhan - Refreshing mocktail with a combination of orange juice, lime, and basil. The mixture of all taste with a really nice presentation. The Mocktails were really amazing. Highly recommended. Falafel - Chickpea Tikkis served with hunged curd, tomato chutney and olives, tasted good. The binding was good and was going well with the siders. The Jain options are also available. Batata Hara - small cubes of fried potatoes tossed with garlic, chilly flakes, coriander, and lemon. Was spicy, must try Harissa cheese - Pizza topped with tomato chutney and cheese and it was crispy as well. Lebanese nachos - Nachos topped with curd, Pomegranate, chickpea, bell peppers, tamarind chutney, and coriander. It seemed more like a form of chat. Arabic date palm shake -Creamy and delicious milkshake made from Khajur. Consistency was perfect. Recommended Lotus biscuit shake - Famous lotus Biscuit shake. Blended with chunks of biscuits. It was yummy. Recommended. Baklava - Layers of filo filled with lots of chopped Pistachio, Gulkand and ice cream. What made it amazing was rose petals dipped in dry ice showered on baklava. Was good. Overall, had a great time. Thanks to Mr. Lalit was serving us and also thanks to the Management for amazing hospitality and delicious food.