Ummrao: A Dream For All The Foodies Out There ❤️

Ummrao ❤️ A royal place located in the Courtyard by Marriott. This place is a dream for every food lover, especially me. Ummrao was a lifetime experience for me. We were just floored by this place form the time of entering it. Superb ambience, great hospitality and mindblowing food. We had the best dishes of Ummrao and when I say best, the premium dishes served in one of the best restaurants in Mumbai. We had lovely Red Wine and a Whiskey Cocktail to go with the Food. In the Food section, we had everything from Galouti Shatavar to Norwegian Salmon, Chicken Seekh to Mutton kebabs. In the Main course, we had the traditional Nalli Nihari, Prawns Curry and chicken with three different bread. Desserts were the best part with Kesar Phirni, Double ka meetha and Khajur ka Halwa. I recommend this place to every food lover out there. Food: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5