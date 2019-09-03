Check Out Sassy Spoon For Authentic Parsi Cuisine With Their Traditional Recipe

What Makes It Awesome?

Walk into Saasy Spoon Mumbai and embrace chic ambience and some authentic Parsi cuisine with top-notch service and traditional recipes. Walked in for a weekend lunch would advise pre-booking. We specially went in to try the Parsi phone and ordered a few of the following dishes. Recommending the dhansak and brown rice for sure alone with some Malabar paratha and Salli Botti. We gulped this down in a jiffy with some pallongis icecream soda. To end the meal I couldn’t resist trying the bread caramel orange pudding with the royal Parsi falooda. The pudding was a bit eggy but loved the use of orange skin as a garnish and for the falooda loved the layering amazing raspberry jelly and apt sweetness.

What Could Be Better?

Loved everything about it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

