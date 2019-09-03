Check Out Sassy Spoon For Authentic Parsi Cuisine With Their Traditional Recipe

Walk into Saasy Spoon Mumbai and embrace chic ambience and some authentic Parsi cuisine with top-notch service and traditional recipes. Walked in for a weekend lunch would advise pre-booking. We specially went in to try the Parsi phone and ordered a few of the following dishes. Recommending the dhansak and brown rice for sure alone with some Malabar paratha and Salli Botti. We gulped this down in a jiffy with some pallongis icecream soda. To end the meal I couldn’t resist trying the bread caramel orange pudding with the royal Parsi falooda. The pudding was a bit eggy but loved the use of orange skin as a garnish and for the falooda loved the layering amazing raspberry jelly and apt sweetness.