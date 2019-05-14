Rude Lounge Offers Everything You Need To Party

Rude Lounge is an amazing place and absolutely perfect in terms of ambience and great food and a must visit for the young crowd. The ambience is absolutely lit and I personally had a great time here. Coming to what I had here : Fruit Punch: A little sweet for my taste buds but tastes well for someone who likes his drink sweet. Peppery Crush: This one had the black currant flavour with fresh black pepper sprinkled and tasted delightful. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! Chocotini: This one was chocolate and peanut butter based milkshake. Dominated mostly by peanut butter hence, didn't impress me a lot. Could be tried if you love peanut butter. Flavoured Margarita: I chose the kiwi flavor for my margarita mocktail and it really did work really well for me. Just the perfect balance of flavours and a must try here. Highly Recommended! Red Bull Twist: More like a Mojito with the red bull as the base. Very refreshing and a perfect summer cooler. Cheese Corn Balls: These corn cheese balls were filled with corns and had a little less of cheese. I'd recommend these to get better with some more cheese filling and they'll be just perfect for starters. Non-Veg Platter: This one is probably the best in non-veg starters. Consisting of Chicken Tikka, chicken tandoori, Mutton Seekh, Pahadi Chicken, Fish Tikka and Chicken Malai Tikka. What else could you ask for in a non-veg platter? And the chicken was absolutely succulent and the fish was so tender and both being super juicy. A must have on visiting Rude. Highly Recommended! Prawns Martini: Such an innovative idea of preparing prawns to perfection and presenting them in a Martini glass. The prawns were one of the best I've had this far and then I was highly impressed by their presentation. Highly Recommended! Chicken Alfredo Pasta: The Alfredo was all creamy and cheesy full of chicken chunks. Caramel Custard: This one was with perfectly balanced sweetness. Just the best for the ones who do not like desserts very sweet. I took a bite of the sizzling brownie and then tried it and could not feel the taste of it. Since caramel custard had such subtle flavors. Make sure you have it before you try some other dessert here. Highly Recommended! Sizzling Brownie: So, this was the last thing I had at Rude's. The brownie was super soft and extremely hot with ice cream on top of it.