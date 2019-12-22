Experience An Original Immersive Outdoor Experience With Jack & Hill Adventures

A group of 5-6 individuals join the Jack & Hill team to thread through a thick pristine forest, with the objective of getting from point A to point B over 2 days and 1 night. A marked map, camping & survival gear, rations and professional guidance is provided. The group learns to take multiple wilderness based decisions to chalk their way through the forest.

Who Can Join?

Rugged is definitely not for the weak hearted. Rugged is for people that see strength in themselves both physically & mentally. It is for people that are capable of facing uncertainty with a cool head. It is for people that are eager to learn how to exist & survive in an outdoor environment. It is definitely not a picnic but a proper outdoor experience.

The Rugged Process

After booking your seat, a phone call interview will be conducted to ascertain whether you are physically and mentally fit to join. Once the final group is confirmed, a group Whatsapp shall be formed where participants can interact with each other and the J&H team.

Everything mentioned below will be done with the involvement & guidance of the J&H Team



– A map & route will be shared with the group so that the group may research on the geography and plan their hike accordingly.

– A list of food items will be shared to choose from. The group is to decide their food composition based on weight, nutrition, expiry and common sense.

– A list of camping & survival gear will be shared to choose from. The group is to discuss and narrow down on the right gear required.

– Once all supplies are confirmed, the group will be guided on how to pack & essentials to carry.

– A private AC vehicle will be provided to drop & pickup from entry and exit points.





At Ground Zero

The literal objective of the group on this trip is to get from Point A to Point B safely. The forest is thick and there will be numerous points where decisions are to be made in terms of the direction and route. The group with the help of the J&H will solve this puzzle together.

There will be a lot of on-ground learnings with regards to the hike, cooking food, learning hard-skills, camping correctly and exploring responsibly.





What You Are Paying For

An exclusive experience – This trip is open to a max of only 5 participants. We at J&H strongly believe in the concept of Quality vs Quantity. Over the years, we have learnt that hosting a small sized group makes for a thoroughly enriching experience for everyone. A pair of trained & certified Mountaineers will guide you from start to finish. A certified Wilderness First Responder (WFR) & Wilderness First Aider (WFA) will accompany you & implement safety systems. A Private AC vehicle that will pick up from Mumbai and drop at Point A. Extract at Point B and drop at Mumbai. Camping gear such as tents & sleeping bags, tarps, cooking gear. Food rations. An unforgettable experience in the wild.