Run To Soda Bottle Opener Wala To Try Their Crazy Breakfast Menu!

Casual Dining

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Capital Building, Ground Floor, G-2, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Wanna Plan A Scheme? Head Over With Your NJBC To This Place and Plan It The Waldorf Style! Soda Bottle Openerwala should be totally on your list if you’re a lover of Irani Cuisine, and if you’re not this place will make you fall for it! They have various outlets but personally my favourite is the one at BKC. It’s a completely Insta worthy restaurant with beautiful ambience. They’re famous for their Poro’s (Omelette) and more over for their crazy nights! . In the picture: Berry Pancakes What else we tried: Angry Poro, Khari Toast

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

