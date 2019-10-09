Run To Soda Bottle Opener Wala To Try Their Crazy Breakfast Menu!

Wanna Plan A Scheme? Head Over With Your NJBC To This Place and Plan It The Waldorf Style! Soda Bottle Openerwala should be totally on your list if you’re a lover of Irani Cuisine, and if you’re not this place will make you fall for it! They have various outlets but personally my favourite is the one at BKC. It’s a completely Insta worthy restaurant with beautiful ambience. They’re famous for their Poro’s (Omelette) and more over for their crazy nights! . In the picture: Berry Pancakes What else we tried: Angry Poro, Khari Toast