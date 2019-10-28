Stone-Studded Jhumkas Or Gold-Plated Studs: Choose Your Pick At This SoBo Store

If you've been wanting to stock up on pretty jewellery, then we've found you another cool brand in SoBo that does some amazing contemporary and traditional jewellery. Read on.

With earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and handcuffs, they store literally has it all. The collection is bespoke, and most of it is handcrafted jewellery using semi- precious stones, agates, druzies, and mother-of-pearl. S Soul conceptualises and customizes a wide range of neckpieces, earrings, earcuffs, rings, handcuff, bracelets/bangles, hand-harness, leg-harness, add-ons, anklets, tiaras, maang-tikkas, brooches, cufflink, and pocket squares for women as well as men. What we really love is their gold-plated collection of necklaces that start at INR 1,500 onward. The pearl-studded earrings are classy too and start at INR 600. The best part is that everything is anti-allergic and anti-tarnish. Also, S Soul has alot of TV actors like Rashmi Desai or Deepika Singh coming in to buy jewellery.